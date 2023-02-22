OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 4,540 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.