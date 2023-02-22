OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.51 Million in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,525 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.