OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $9,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 745.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter.

United States Commodity Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of USCI stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,136. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $62.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

