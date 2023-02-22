OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Get Rating) by 194.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,626 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,789,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.