OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 69,281 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.