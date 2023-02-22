OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 121,626 Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 20.27% of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLEH stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

