OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

