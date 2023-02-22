OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 19,883 Shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 114,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS KNG opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

