Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Olaplex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.
Institutional Trading of Olaplex
About Olaplex
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
