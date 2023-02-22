Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives $60.86 Average PT from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei Company Profile

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.