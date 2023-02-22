Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 203,633 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,633 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Sun Communities worth $225,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 820.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 124.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $155.70 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.67. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

