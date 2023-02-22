Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,859 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $256,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

