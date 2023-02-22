Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 97,968 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $173,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $182.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.78. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.