Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 191,796 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Digital Realty Trust worth $197,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

