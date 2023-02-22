Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $204.66 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $204,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

