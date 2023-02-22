Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,495,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,818 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Equity Residential worth $234,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

