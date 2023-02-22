NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NuVasive Trading Up 0.8 %
NuVasive stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 917,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.