NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NuVasive Trading Up 0.8 %

NuVasive stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.97. 917,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 75,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuVasive Company Profile

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

