Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.02. 2,247,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,282,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Novavax Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 144,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after buying an additional 688,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 1,941,100 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $19,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,328 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

