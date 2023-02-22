Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.02. 2,247,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,282,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.
Novavax Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Featured Stories
