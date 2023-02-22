Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $66,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.19. The company had a trading volume of 434,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $384.84 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

