Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-3% yr/yr to ~$2.59-2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $10.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.42. 454,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nordson by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

