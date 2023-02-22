Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.20.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Nordson Stock Down 13.9 %

NDSN stock opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

