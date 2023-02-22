Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.17) to €5.40 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. 11,663,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,931,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

