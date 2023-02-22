NinePointTwo Capital LLC Takes $385,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,383,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.