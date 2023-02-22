NinePointTwo Capital LLC Sells 35,015 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC decreased its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,015 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RPC by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RPC by 249.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSE RES traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 282,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.78. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

