NinePointTwo Capital LLC Sells 20,913 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,913 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 207.3% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

