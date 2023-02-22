NinePointTwo Capital LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after buying an additional 2,577,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,267,000 after acquiring an additional 482,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE JHG opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

