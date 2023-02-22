NinePointTwo Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.