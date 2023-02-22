NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of HRB opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

