NinePointTwo Capital LLC Buys 871 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Prothena comprises approximately 0.4% of NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NinePointTwo Capital LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 3,721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 66,281 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,019,687. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

