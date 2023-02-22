NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Shares Up 9.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.83. 158,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 59,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of C$288.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.66.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Further Reading

