NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 1,471,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,271,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.
The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
