NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 1,471,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,271,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.