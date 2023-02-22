NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. NewtekOne has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NewtekOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

