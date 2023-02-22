NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
NewtekOne Stock Performance
Shares of NEWT stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. NewtekOne has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25.
About NewtekOne
NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
