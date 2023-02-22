NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. NetApp updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

NTAP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. 2,499,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.