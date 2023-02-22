NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
NRDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Shares of NRDS stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
