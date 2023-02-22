Neo Market Capitalization Achieves $937.44 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Neo coin can now be bought for $13.29 or 0.00055787 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $937.44 million and approximately $283.41 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 45% higher against the dollar.
About Neo
Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
