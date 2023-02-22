NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.94% of NCS Multistage worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 21.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 26.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

