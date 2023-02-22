Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 56,011 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,011 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

