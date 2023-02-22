Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 24,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $350.79 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.78 and its 200-day moving average is $346.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

