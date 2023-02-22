Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 187.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

