Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,380 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,704,000 after acquiring an additional 110,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 193,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

