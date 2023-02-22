Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Altria Group by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

