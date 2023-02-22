National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. 251,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $21,037,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $7,899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $6,675,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.