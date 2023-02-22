National Bankshares Raises Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$15.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIP. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

Shares of GIP stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.50. Green Impact Partners has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Green Impact Partners had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.