MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 678,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,247,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $667.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 171.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

