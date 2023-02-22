MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.2%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLNGet Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 678,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,247,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $667.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 171.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

