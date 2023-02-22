Morgan Stanley Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Southern stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,729,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

