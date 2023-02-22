Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $69.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,883. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

