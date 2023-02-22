Moonriver Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.99 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $10.18 or 0.00042991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $64.74 million and $6.99 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00419040 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.65 or 0.27757980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,681,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,841 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

