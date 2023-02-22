MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.83

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 37365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,439,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,600,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

