Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.49 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $283.86 million and $20.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00084150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00056295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00027652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 581,826,561 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

