Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Shares of Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 95505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.
Moneta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.61.
Moneta Gold Company Profile
Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
